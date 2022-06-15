Home / India News / UP man impersonated Assam crime branch to extort money from suspects; arrested
india news

UP man impersonated Assam crime branch to extort money from suspects; arrested

Superintendent of police, Assam CID, Pranab Jyoti Goswami , said Upendra Pandey was arrested on Monday and produced before a court
The Assam CID started investigating the UP man after receiving a complaint from two individuals (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Assam CID started investigating the UP man after receiving a complaint from two individuals (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 03:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Monday from Guwahati’s Beltola area by the Assam Police on charges of impersonating a crime branch inspector to extort money from suspects in criminal cases.

The suspect was identified by the criminal investigation department (CID) as Upendra Pandey.

Superintendent of police, Assam CID, Pranab Jyoti Goswami said Pandey received money from the suspects on the promise of influencing the probe and getting them exonerated.

The Assam Police registered a first information report against Pandey on the complaiint of two persons on Monday and arrested him from his residence.

“We registered a case and arrested the accused. He has been produced before the court and taken into judicial custody,” Goswami said.

The police officer asked people not to entertain such persons and report to the CID police station if anyone makes a similar claim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out