Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

UP man murders wife in Delhi hotel, arrested after confessing to police

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2025 02:08 AM IST

Gopal Sharma, 24, fled to Mathura after the crime, where local police caught him and later handed him over to Delhi Police.

A man was arrested after he confessed to strangling his 24-year-old wife over suspected infidelity, and she was found dead in a Delhi hotel room, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, citing officials.

When hotel manager Prem Kumar inspected the room, he found the woman lying unresponsive on the bed. (Pic used for representation)(HT Photo)
When hotel manager Prem Kumar inspected the room, he found the woman lying unresponsive on the bed. (Pic used for representation)(HT Photo)

The accused, 24-year-old Gopal Sharma, fled to his hometown in Mathura, where he was apprehended by local authorities and later handed over to Delhi Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Nidhin Valsan said that around 3 am on Saturday, Mathura’s Highway Police Station contacted the manager of New Victoria Hotel in Delhi’s Paharganj area, asking him to check a specific room based on information shared by Gopal.

When hotel manager Prem Kumar inspected the room, he found the woman lying unresponsive on the bed. He immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and confirmed that she had been strangled, the DCP added.

What did the initial investigation reveal?

According to the initial probe, Gopal and his wife Kriti Sharma checked into the hotel at 6.35 pm on June 20. Around 9 pm, Gopal left the hotel alone, telling the staff he was stepping out to get food, the DCP said.

But instead of returning, he fled to Mathura, police said.

“Later, from Mathura, Gopal made a distress call to the 112 emergency number and claimed that he had killed his wife. Acting on the information, Mathura police traced him and detained him at the Highway Police Station. They subsequently alerted Delhi Police,” the DCP added.

Gopal was then handed over to the Paharganj police station of Delhi Police, where he was formally taken into custody.

During questioning, Gopal admitted to the killing, saying he suspected his wife of cheating on him, which sparked a heated altercation. In a fit of anger, he strangled Kriti to death, police said.

The reason why the couple, who lived in Mathura, travelled to Delhi is still unclear.

Police said a murder case has been registered, the body sent for post-mortem, and efforts are on to reach her family.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP man murders wife in Delhi hotel, arrested after confessing to police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On