Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / U.P. man shot by son he pestered to study
india news

U.P. man shot by son he pestered to study

A 19-year-old man allegedly shot at his father after being asked to study in the Chinhat area of Lucknow on Sunday, officials said
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:29 PM IST
HT Image

A 19-year-old man allegedly shot at his father after being asked to study in the Chinhat area of Lucknow on Sunday, officials said.

While the accused, Aman Yadav, is absconding, his father, Akhilesh Yadav, 45, is undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Lucknow, the officials said.

According to officials, Akhilesh, a private security guard, was returning home after a morning walk on Sunday when he spotted Aman at a shop near their house. He scolded his son about his performance in school exams and asked him to study. Aman is a student in Class 10.

“Enraged over being reprimanded, Aman rushed home, got a double barrel gun and shot at his father when Akhilesh was entering the house,” assistant deputy commissioner of police SM Qasim Abidi said.

“The bullet hit Akhilesh in the thigh. Aman then fled the scene,” Abidi said.

A police team rushed to the scene after the victim’s neighbours alerted them, and took Akhilesh to a hospital, the official said. He is reported to be out of danger, he said.

RELATED STORIES

“The gun used in the crime was registered in Akhilesh’s name,” he said.

Chinhat police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder) in connection with the incident and a probe in the matter has begun, he said.

“Two police teams have been formed to search for and arrest Aman Yadav who is absconding. We have also sought help from his family members and relatives in tracing him,” said Abidi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3,000kg drugs worth 21,000 crore from Afghanistan seized at Gujarat port

Congress picks Dalit leader Channi as new Punjab chief minister

‘Need to put in efforts to win state elections’: Yediyurappa

IRCTC’s new lounge in New Delhi railway station with recliners, wi-fi: See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP