U.P. man shot by son he pestered to study

A 19-year-old man allegedly shot at his father after being asked to study in the Chinhat area of Lucknow on Sunday, officials said.

While the accused, Aman Yadav, is absconding, his father, Akhilesh Yadav, 45, is undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Lucknow, the officials said.

According to officials, Akhilesh, a private security guard, was returning home after a morning walk on Sunday when he spotted Aman at a shop near their house. He scolded his son about his performance in school exams and asked him to study. Aman is a student in Class 10.

“Enraged over being reprimanded, Aman rushed home, got a double barrel gun and shot at his father when Akhilesh was entering the house,” assistant deputy commissioner of police SM Qasim Abidi said.

“The bullet hit Akhilesh in the thigh. Aman then fled the scene,” Abidi said.

A police team rushed to the scene after the victim’s neighbours alerted them, and took Akhilesh to a hospital, the official said. He is reported to be out of danger, he said.

“The gun used in the crime was registered in Akhilesh’s name,” he said.

Chinhat police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder) in connection with the incident and a probe in the matter has begun, he said.

“Two police teams have been formed to search for and arrest Aman Yadav who is absconding. We have also sought help from his family members and relatives in tracing him,” said Abidi.