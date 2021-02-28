Home / India News / UP managed to control Encephalitis by 75%, claims CM Yogi Adityanath
india news

UP managed to control Encephalitis by 75%, claims CM Yogi Adityanath

Speaking in Varanasi, Yogi Adityanath credited a special vaccination drive started in 2017 to make citizens aware of Encephalitis, for this achievement.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI)

Uttar Pradesh managed to control the Encephalitis disease by 75 per cent and the fatality rate due to it has reduced by 95 per cent in the past four years, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

While inaugurating a campaign here to create awareness about communicable diseases, Adityanath said, "In 2017, we started a special vaccination programme to aware citizens about Encephalitis. As a result, the state managed to control the disease by 75 per cent and the death rate due to the disease reduced by 95 per cent in the past four years."

"We will fully control the disease in coming years. United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO) also supported to make this program a success," he added.

The campaign will formally start from March 1 and will continue till March 31.

Adityanath said that after coming to power in 2017, the government started a special campaign to control Encephalitis disease. "We formed special teams for treatment and controlling the disease," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

13 states, 6 UTs logged no Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Govt

'Unwavering commitment to democracy': PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai

All you need to know about Isro’s first launch of 2021

J-K admin issues 22 lakh ABPM-JAY Sehat cards in 2 months

Last week, Aditynath launched the Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine drive and administered the vaccine drops to children in Lucknow. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP