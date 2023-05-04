UP municipal election LIVE Updates: 37 districts to vote in 1st phase

The polling to elect urban body chiefs in 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be held in the first phase on Thursday. Voting will be held in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations.

According to official figures, in the UP urban body elections, 2 crore 40 lakh voters will use their right to vote to choose/elect 10 mayors, 820 councillors, 103 municipal council presidents, 2740 member municipal councils, 275 presidents including 3645 municipal council members in the 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Also read | How Yogi Adityanath, BJP are setting narrative for 2024 through UP civic poll campaigns

The polling for the second phase will take place on May 11 to elect representatives for the posts across 760 local bodies in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.