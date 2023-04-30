UP civic polls 2023: How to download voter slip for urban local bodies elections

The preparations in Uttar Pradesh are in full swing for the urban local body elections which are slated to take place in two phases on May 4 and 11, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13. The upcoming civic polls are also seen as a crucial political exercise to gauge the public sentiments of urban voters ahead of the 2024 general elections. While the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is relying on cadre mobilization, street-corner meetings, door- to-door campaign in the election campaign, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are organising big rallies and road shows to woo the voters. UP Civic polls: Of the 17 mayoral posts, five are reserved for women. (HT Photo)

Read here: ‘Casteist, communal parties having sleepless nights’: Mayawati on UP civic polls

The elections will take place for a total of 14,684 posts including 17 posts of mayor, 1,420 of corporators, 199 of nagar palika parishad chairpersons, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad members, 544 of nagar panchayat chairpersons and 7,178 posts of nagar panchayat members, according to the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission.

The number of seats reserved for women has gone up from 255 to 288 this time. Of the 17 mayoral posts, five are reserved for women. These are Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad, Agra for women (SC) and Firozabad for women (OBC).

Voters who are eligible to cast their vote can check their names in the voters' list and can download the voter slip from State Election Commission's website.

Read here: 'Bankruptcy of world's largest party…': Akhilesh's dig as SP's mayoral pick joins BJP

Here's how you can download your voter's slip:

1. Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission at https://sec.up.nic.in/site/index.aspx

2. On the top right, click on VOTER SERVICES under ULB elction-2023 tab. a new page will open

3. Click on Search ULB voters. A new page will open.

4. Fill up the required details like your respective district, the type of municipal body (municipal corporation or nagar panchayat), your name, father's/husband's name and click on search.

5. Search result will appear with your voting centre details. click on the Print slip option to download the voter's slip.

The first phase of the election scheduled on May 4, will take place in 37 districts of Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi divisions while, the second phase of the election on May 11, will go to voting in 38 districts of Meerut, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Basti, Azamgarh and Mirzapur.

Read here: UP urban local body elections: All you need to know

Around 4.23 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming civic body polls – a 96.33 lakh increase from 2017.