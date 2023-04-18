Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP civic body election: Key seats, candidates. All you need to know

UP civic body election: Key seats, candidates. All you need to know

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Apr 18, 2023 12:35 PM IST

The UP civic body polls will be held on May 4 and 11, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

The preparations in the state of Uttar Pradesh are in full swing as it looks forward to its urban local body elections, to be held in less than a month and is seen as a crucial political exercise to gauge public sentiments of urban voters ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As of the deadline on Monday, more than 51,000 people filed nominations for various posts for phase one of the election. Out of these, nearly half, over 26,634 nominations were submitted on Monday alone.

The final voters’ list for the local body elections will be published on April 1. The provisional list was announced on Friday.(HT_PRINT)
The final voters’ list for the local body elections will be published on April 1. The provisional list was announced on Friday.(HT_PRINT)

The elections will be held on May 4 and 11, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Also Read: AAP aims to make a mark in Uttar Pradesh civic polls

Everything you need to know about the key civic body poll:

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission announced last week that elections will take place for a total of 14,684 posts. State election commissioner Manoj Kumar, giving details, said out of these posts 17 seats of mayoral positions. This is an increase in the number of posts – one more than in 2017, with Shahjahanpur set to elect its first mayor in the upcoming election.

Kumar also said elections will be held for 1,420 posts of corporator, 199 of nagar palika parishad chairperson, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad member, 544 of nagar panchayat chairperson and 7,178 seats of nagar panchayat member.

Also Read| Civic polls: Prayagraj divided into 19 zones, 110 sectors

This time, there has been an increase of 107 local bodies as compared to 2017 – with the addition of one municipal corporation, one municipal council and 105 nagar panchayats.

In a major boost for women representation in the political domain, the number of seats reserved for women has gone up from 255 to 288 this time. Of the 17 mayoral positions, five are reserved for women. These are Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad, Agra for women (SC) and Firozabad for women (OBC).

The first phase of the election scheduled on May 4, will take place in 37 districts. The second phase of the election on May 11, will go to voting in 38 districts. While, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi divisions would go to polls in the first phase, 38 districts of Meerut, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Basti, Azamgarh and Mirzapur will hold the election in the second phase.

Kumar also informed that 23,617 polling booths and 7,362 polling centres have been set up to hold voting for 390 local urban bodies comprising 7,288 wards in phase one.

An estimated 4.23 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming poll – a 96.33 lakh increase from 2017. Out of these 2,40,09,810 (2.4 crore) voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
uttar pradesh civic polls
uttar pradesh civic polls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out