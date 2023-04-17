51.8k nominations filed for 1st phase of civic polls in U.P.

LUCKNOW As many as 51,842 nominations have been filed for various posts in 37 districts where the first phase of the civic polls is scheduled on May 4. Poll symbols will be allotted on April 21,” said state election commissioner Manoj Kumar. (HT Photo)

On the last day dedicated to filing nominations on Monday, a total of 26,634 nominations were filed across the state even as the State Election Commission (SEC) had not received information from Varanasi and Gorakhpur districts till the filing of this report.

‘The commission will scrutinise all the nomination papers received for the first phase on Tuesday and any candidate can withdraw his nomination by April 20. Subsequently, poll symbols will be allotted on April 21,” said state election commissioner Manoj Kumar.

The officer added that 23,617 polling booths and 7,362 polling centres have been set up to hold voting for 390 local urban bodies comprising 7,288 wards in the first phase on May 4. “A total of 2,40,09,810 (2.4 crore) voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase,” Kumar pointed out.

He further said that on the first day of filing nominations for the second phase, a total of 22 nominations were received for different posts in different cities. The second phase of voting will be held in 38 districts on May 11.