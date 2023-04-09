UP urban local body polls to be held in two phases. Check details

The Uttar Pradesh local urban body elections will be held in two phases on May 4 and May 11, for a total of 14,684 posts, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday announced. The counting of votes will be done on May 13, while the voting process will take place in 17 nagar nigams using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as earlier, the poll body said. A notification for the local body elections was issued on December 5, but several petitions were filed in court against it.(PTI)

The announcement follows SEC’s meeting last week where it stated the polls would be announced after receiving final information about reservations from the state government.

The election to 760 urban local bodies in the state comes nearly two weeks after the Supreme Court paved the way for the SEC to issue an OBC quota following a report from the UP Backward Classes Commission. In line with this report, the Yogi Adityanath government approved an ordinance on Wednesday to amend the rules of UP Nagar Nigam and Nagar Palika.

State election commissioner Manoj Kumar had last week told Hindustan Times that a meeting was also convened with top state officials to review security arrangements for the upcoming polls.

Regarding the number of posts that will be contested in the upcoming local urban body polls, Kumar said election will be held for 17 seats of mayor, 1,420 of corporator, 199 of nagar palika parishad chairperson, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad member, 544 of nagar panchayat chairperson and 7,178 seats of nagar panchayat member. “Voting through EVMs will take place on 17 seats of mayor and 1,420 seats of corporator in the state. For the rest of the posts, voting will be conducted using ballots,” he said.

