Urban local body polls: Preparations pick up pace in Prayagraj as parties begin choosing candidates

With the state government accepting the recommendations of a commission set up to collect data regarding other backward classes (OBCs) in Uttar Pradesh, political parties have pulled up their socks and rejuvenated their preparations for an anticipated early urban local body elections. The final voters’ list for the local body elections will be published on April 1. The provisional list was announced on Friday.

In Prayagraj, poll aspirants are eagerly awaiting the submission of the commission’s report to the Supreme Court after which new reservation rules for the seats of mayor and corporators could come into place.

Amid much anticipation of the court’s verdict, the parties have resumed the procedure to select candidates for the mayoral and corporator posts.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for the election with full enthusiasm. Panna Pramukhs have started working, and booth- and ward-wise teams have been formed. We are just waiting for the formal announcement of the election date,” said president of the BJP’s city unit Ganesh Kesarwani.

Samajwadi Party district president Yogeshchandra Yadav said: “Earlier, there was a mistake in the calculation regarding backward classes as their number is more. Now, we are waiting for the election dates to be formally announced.”

The Congress too has begun preparing for the elections. “Our ward visits will start next week, and candidates will also be announced soon when the new reservation policy is implemented,” said Prayagraj city unit president of the party Pradeep Mishra Anshuman.

“The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has already made preparations at the booth level. We hope this time the survey is correct. The government should conduct elections as per the orders of the Supreme Court,” said BSP district president TN Jaisal.

As per the list released on November 18, 2022, the district has a total of 15,37,308 voters. From March 11 to 17, an inspection of the electoral roll published in the draft will be done; claims and objections will be accepted. During this period, those who want to add their names to the voter list will be able to do so by visiting the election commission’s website, sec.up.nic.in.

With the OBC commission’s report now in its possession, the Yogi Adityanath government is likely to submit the same before the Supreme Court and take its permission to conduct the elections after providing due representation to the OBCs.