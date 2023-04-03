Notification for U.P. urban local body polls after govt finalises quota: SEC

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday said it will issue the notification for urban local body polls once it receives the final information about reservation from the state government. In a statement issued here, state election commissioner Manoj Kumar said elections will be held on 14,684 seats in 760 urban local bodies of the state. The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) held a meeting in Lucknow on April 3. (Sourced)

To review security arrangements for the forthcoming polls, Kumar held a meeting with top state officials, including principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad, additional director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar and principal secretary (urban development) Amrit Abhijat.

He directed that necessary arrangements of police force should be ensured in time so that free and fair polls could be conducted. Prasad said adequate police force will be made available for the elections. State election commissioner Kumar said, “As soon as the final information about reservation is received from the state government, the notification for urban local body elections will be issued.”

Giving details, he said election will be held for 17 seats of mayor, 1,420 of corporator, 199 of nagar palika parishad chairperson, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad member, 544 of nagar panchayat chairperson and 7,178 seats of nagar panchayat member. “Voting through EVMs will take place on 17 seats of mayor and 1,420 seats of corporator in the state. For the rest of the posts, voting will be conducted using ballots,” he said.

On March 27, the Supreme Court had paved the way for holding the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh as it allowed the State Election Commission to issue a notification in this regard in two days with an OBC quota in terms of a report of the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Commission.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued a provisional list of reserved seats for mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipal councils and nagar panchayats for the three-tier elections. “The draft notification has been issued for the reserved seats. Objections have been sought on the list of reserved seats within seven days,” state urban development minister A K Sharma had told reporters.

The mayor seat of Agra has been reserved for SC (woman), Jhansi for SC, Shahjahanpur and Firozabad (OBC woman), Saharanpur and Meerut for OBC, and Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad for women, according to the draft notification.

Eight mayoral seats of Varanasi, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan will be unreserved, the minister had said. With PTI inputs