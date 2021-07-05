UP opens gyms, cinema halls and multiplexes from Monday

The Uttar Pradesh government will open gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums at 50 per cent of their capacity from Monday. A government spokesperson said on Friday that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the relaxations in view of improving Covid-19 situation in the state, reports news agency PTI.

Under the new guidelines, which will come into effect from 7am on Monday, all gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums will be allowed to open between 7am and 9pm five days a week with strict compliance of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, the spokesman said.

However, these will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity, Adityanath said at a Covid review meeting, according to the spokesperson. The gyms in containment zones will remain closed.

The CM directed the installation of posters or banners telling about preventive measures at all public places, the spokesman said.

The chief minister said the government's focus is on restoring normalcy in the state with an aim to save both lives and livelihood while staying they are ready the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adityanath also instructed to set up helpdesks close to public places to ensure the compliance of the coronavirus protocol.