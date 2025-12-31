UP Police releases job notification for 32,679 constable posts: Check how to apply, vacancy breakdown

The online application for the 32,679 constable-level posts will begin on December 31, 2025, and will continue till January 30, 2026, the government statement said.

The chief minister's office has described the job announcement as a "year-end gift" by CM Yogi Adityanath for the youth aspiring to join the police force. It said that the latest recruitment comes after the completion of appointments to 60,244 constable posts earlier in 2025.

In an official notification, the UP government announced the recruitment for the posts of constables in the state police, PAC, UP Special Security Force (UPSSF), jail warden and mounted police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced a recruitment drive for 32,679 constable-level posts.

Steps for registration The applicants are required to visit official website: www.upprpb.in

After opening the website, the user is required to check for official notification under "Top Notices" section on the top right section of the website.

The candidates will then be required to complete a mandatory one-time registration (OTR) on the board's portal before applying. After clicking on "Register Here", the applicant will be asked to submit details like email address and mobile number. However, an applicant must note that details like email id and mobile number will remain unchangeable during the examination process.

After verifying both the email id and mobile number, the applicant must enter their educational qualifications, contact details and other required information in the registration form.

The last date of online registration and fee payment is January 30, 2026.