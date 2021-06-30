UP Police move SC against relief to Twitter India head in Ghaziabad case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against the interim protection from arrest granted by Karnataka high court to Twitter India managing director Mahesh Maheshwari.

HC had on June 24 directed the state police not to take any coercive action against Maheshwari whose presence was sought in connection with a criminal complaint filed against the circulation of an allegedly misleading video showing assault on an elderly Muslim man in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.

On Monday, Maheshwari had filed a caveat petition in the top court anticipating an appeal by the UP Police. By filing this petition, Maheshwari has ensured that no order is passed by the top court without hearing him. The UP Police will also be required to serve a copy of its petition to Maheshwari’s legal team prior to the hearing.

In a related development, the Karnataka high court adjourned proceedings in Maheshwari’s petition on the request of Uttar Pradesh Police. On a request made by advocate P Prasanna Kumar representing UP Police, the single-judge bench of Justice G Narendra adjourned the matter to July 5. Though no reason was cited by Kumar, it is understood that time was sought to facilitate hearing of the appeal in the Supreme Court.

Law officers assisting the UP Police were tight-lipped about the contents of the appeal even as they hinted that the matter will be mentioned for urgent listing before the top court.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier summoned Maheshwari for questioning in connection with the viral video. The American social media company was issued a second notice by Ghaziabad police to seek “account details” of the suspects accused by the police of posting and promoting the video.

The Karnataka high court, while granting interim protection from arrest to Maheshwari, said the police could “communicate” with Maheshwari through “virtual mode” and he need not appear before them in person.

This is Maheshwari’s second brush with the law in recent weeks. In late May, he was questioned by the Delhi Police’s special cell over the company tagging the post of BJP leader Sambit Patra as “manipulated media”.