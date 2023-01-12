U.P. Police wins Internet with ‘Naatu Naatu’ meme on road safety

LUCKNOW Known for acing the meme game on Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh Police has congratulated the RRR team on its Golden Globe win while pointing out the “golden global rules of road safety”. In a creative posted on Twitter on Wednesday, the U.P. Police broke down RRR as -- ‘Respect the Red light on the Road’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with the creative twist to the RRR poster, the U.P. police also used the Golden Globe winner song “Naatu Naatu” in its caption that read -- “The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of #RoadSafety; #Naatu, Kabhi red light skip kare; #Naatu, Kabhi tripling kare; #Naatu, Kabhi drunken driving kare; #Naatu, Kabhi traffic rules tode”.

The tweet had garnered over 37,900 views, 940 likes, and 358 retweets at the time of filing this report with several netizens praising the U.P. police for spreading the message of road safety ingeniously.

It’s not the first time that the U.P. Police has earned accolades for its creative tweets. Last year, in a post inspired from Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey, the U.P. Police tweeted, “Bhai Ho Ya Godfather, Bhaukaal aur Bhay Sirf Kanoon Ka Chalega #ArmslengthfromCrime.” The tweet, aimed at raising the issue of illegal firearms, was retweeted and lauded by Akshay Kumar himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“U.P. Police has always kept pace with the latest trends in cinema, sports etc and we have always lauded our star achievers in all walks of life. Giving a quirky twist to popular movies & songs for the issues of public concern helps us to capture the imagination of people more effectively,” said Rahul Srivastav, additional SP & in-charge of social media centre.

Notably, the U.P. Police is running a month-long road safety campaign from January 5 to February 4 to highlight the importance of road safety rules. Creatives like the ones mentioned above bring the attention of internet users, who represent a large chunk of commuters across the state, towards road safety.