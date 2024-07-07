UP Public Service Commission test papers to get digital locks amid leaks

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is installing boxes with multi-layered digital locks in order to secure question papers after a spike in paper leak cases, The Times of India reported. Representative image: UPPSC test papers to get digital locks to up security amid leaks (GETTY IMAGES.)

A similar method with a box was employed by the UPPSC last year as well for two examinations. Now, this system will be applied to all recruitment examinations.

A control room will also established in every recruitment board or selection commission as well, from where every examinations can be monitored during the recruitment process.

The whole process from the taking of papers from treasury to the opening of the bundle of papers at the exam centre will be monitored through CCTV cameras. The recordings of these will also be saved and available for a year.

Sources told Times of India that the question papers will be taken from the printing press and put into iron boxes with multi layered digital locks and screws. They will then be kept in the treasury of their respective districts and will be delivered to exam centres in the same boxes.

Following prescribed procedure, the exam papers can be taken out of the boxes in the centres and opened only 30 minutes before the exam. This entire process will be video-graphed as well.

The commission has a digital lock code for the boxes, which remains with an officer of the commission and can only be revealed 30 minutes before the exam. The boxes also have locks on either side, which means the box cannot be easily opened even if the screws are tampered with.

This whole process has been initiated after a spate of paper leaks have occurred across the country, causing officials to re-examine the security around question papers and how they are administered.