UP residents head for Uttarakhand to look for kin missing after Chamoli disaster

Unable to contact their family members, who are missing after the devastating flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, several people from various districts of Uttar Pradesh have started leaving for the neighbouring state to search for them.

Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner Sanjay Goel said till Tuesday evening, the state government had prepared a list of 71 people from various districts of the state who are missing after the Chamoli disaster. The UP government has sent the list to the Uttarakhand government for help to trace the missing people.





Goel said emergency control rooms are regularly updating the list as and when people inform them about missing family members.

Additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal said chief minister Adityanath has directed officers to make arrangements for transportation of UP residents who are unable to contact their family members and wish to visit Uttarakhand to know their whereabouts.

The UP government has stationed officers in Dehradun to assist people in locating their missing family members.

Family members of four people from Gorakhpur, who are missing in Chamoli, left for Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning. The family members of Ved Prakash, Dhanudhari, Nagendra Singh and Sheshnath Upadhyay, residents of Jagatbela area, met district magistrate, Gorakhpur, K Vijyendra Pandian on Monday evening and informed him about missing their family members. The state level emergency operation centre, established in the relief commissioner’s office, was informed about the missing people from Gorakhpur.

On Tuesday morning, family members of the four missing people left for Lucknow from where they will go to Uttarakhand.

Shiv Kumar Singh, a native of Jagatbela, said all the four missing people were working in the hydropower project of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Tapovan area.

Meanwhile, family members of Om Prakash Yadav, resident of Didarganj area in Azamgarh, left for Uttarakhand on Tuesday after they were unable to contact him after the disaster. Gram pradhan Ved Prakash said Om Prakash was posted as project manager in Rishi Ganga Power Corporation Limited.

Two brothers, Anil Singh and Narendra Singh, residents of Harchandpur area of Rae Bareli district, have also gone missing after the flash floods hit the hydropower project where they were stationed.

Brijendra Singh said the Rae Bareli district administration has been informed about his missing brothers “We are unable to contact Anil and Narendra as their mobile phones are switched off. We are eagerly awaiting information from the district administration, otherwise I will go to Uttarakhand to trace my brothers,” he said.

Rahul Pandey, brother of Pankaj Pandey, resident of Chandauli district, too, left for Uttarakhand after the district administration informed his family that Pankaj, who worked as supervisor in Tapovan, is missing.

A government officer said people from Meerut, Saharanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Shravasti, whose family members are missing after the disaster, have contacted the emergency control room for help to search for them.

The Uttarakhand police on Tuesday released a list of the missing people from Uttar Pradesh as well as other states. The list included the names of the people from Mirzapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Chandauli, Shravasti, Shahjhanpur, Saharanpur and Mathura districts.