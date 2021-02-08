ISRO experts revealed mix of rockfall, snow avalanche caused Chamoli tragedy: CM
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists have revealed that the Chamoli tragedy was caused by a mix of snow and rock avalanche and that satellite images have shown no glacier breakage there.
CM Rawat told this to reporters after chairing a meeting of senior government functionaries, senior officers of the Army, the ITBP and ISRO scientists.
The chief minister said that ISRO scientists told him that a few days back there was snowfall in the affected area. “And from one trigger point due to rockfall at the top, it all slid downwards. Due to this, lakhs of tonnes of snow came gushing down which led to the tragedy. The ISRO scientists said the satellite imagery doesn’t show any glacier breakage and that this area is not avalanche-prone”.
In a similar vein, Pradeep Srivastava, a scientist at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Dehradun said that preliminary data suggests Chamoli tragedy was not caused by any glacial outburst but took place due to the sliding of the rock mass exposed on the top of the glacier and snow avalanche.
Also read: 'Hanging glacier broke away from main structure in Uttarakhand' - DRDO
“Due to freezing and thawing, rock mass broke away and slid down. Data suggests 0.2 km rock mass broke away and slid down, adding to the debris accumulated down the glacier. This created a melting layer near debris and the sliding snow. The rock avalanche was evident from the huge clouds of dust that came down with the flowing muck and debris”.
Srivastava said on February 6 there was snow in the area and on February 7 the average temperature was 5 to 6 degrees there, which was enough to melt the snow.
“Satellite imagery shows snow on February 6 and no snow on the slopes on February 7. So it seems that it was a mix of snow avalanche and rock avalanche which led to the disaster,” he said.
Srivastava said in a glacier there are many sources of water.
“Water can come from surface snow, from big cavities in glaciers and water trapped in crevices. Besides, water also melts due to pressure from the base of the glacier. But our teams will inspect the area and give details about what exactly happened there,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISRO experts revealed mix of rockfall, snow avalanche caused Chamoli tragedy: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas
- Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Rescuers brave odds, go without rest to save lives
- All are working for minimum 10-12 hours, braving all odds including the muck and the Himalayan winter, said SDRF spokesperson.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli disaster revives tales of Gaura Devi and her role in Chipko movement
- Raini village's Gaura Devi who played a key role in the Chipko movement in March 1974.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM to seek Isro help to understand what caused Chamoli tragedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In photos: More than 120 feared dead in Chamoli glacier burst
- The Indo Tibetan border police which is currently working to rescue any survivors in a second tunnel along the NTPC hydel power project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: Raini villagers had raised alarm before HC around 2 years ago
- The entire hydel project, just a few meters from their homes, was washed away in the sudden flash flood triggered by a glacial lake burst.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Locals feared Kedarnath-like tragedy
- The massive disaster had claimed seven lives till Sunday evening. Twelve had been rescued and about 190 were still missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM
- Rawat said he conducted an aerial survey of the area and later visited Raini village by road to take stock of the situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flow from Uttarakhand's Tehri dam stopped in view of flood situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: State govt to provide ₹4 lakh financial assistance
- The chief minister was addressing a press conference after returning from a review of the affected area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacial burst: Army, NDRF, ITBP begin rescue operations on a war-footing
- Indian Army officials are also performing aerial reconnaissance over the Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on ₹173 cr science city project in Dehradun
- The Centre will provide ₹88 crore while the state government will contribute ₹85 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: 11 cattle rescued from ditch, 7 others die
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Anti-national’ posts could deny police clearance for passport in Uttarakhand
- Uttarakhand police has revealed that the history of a person's social media posts will now have a bearing on the police clearance required for obtaining a passport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox