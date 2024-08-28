UP social media policy: Influencers can earn up to 8 lakh through govt ads; life-term for anti-national content

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024, under which the government has decided to list social media influencers who will receive state advertisements for promoting schemes and achievements of the UP dispensation. YouTube logo (Representational)(Reuters )

Those sharing government schemes, initiatives and projects will be encouraged as these influencers will be given advertisements.

Influencers can now earn up to ₹8 lakh through these schemes.

Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary of the Information department, said on Tuesday that the government has decided to list agencies/firms to give advertisements to promote them for making and displaying content/tweets/videos/posts/reels about schemes and achievements of the UP government on online platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube, reported The Indian Express.

According the number of subscribers and followers, the department has listed several social media influencers, agencies and firms in four categories. They will be paid for promotional activities based on these categories.

These influencers are to be paid a maximum ₹5 lakh, ₹4 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh for their accounts on X, Facebook and Instagram.

For YouTube videos, shorts and podcasts, the influencers of these four categories can earn up to ₹8 lakh, ₹7 lakh, ₹6 lakh and ₹4 lakh per month.

The social media policy aims to regulate content on social media platforms. It also entails guidelines for addressing objectionable social media content.

Per the new policy, reported India Today, anti-national content would be considered a serious offence which carries a punishment of between three years to life imprisonment.

Defamatory and obscene content will also be punishable.