UP teen raped in moving bus on Yamuna Expressway: Police

AGRA: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a moving private bus when she was travelling with her family on the Yamuna Expressway on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, based on the complaint by the girl’s mother, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against two support staff of the bus at Shikohabad police station of Firozabad.

According to the FIR, a 30-year-old woman boarded the bus with her 14-year-old daughter, and 18-year-old niece. They were seated in the front portion of the bus (near the driver’s seat).

The Kanpur-bound AC sleeper bus left the Badarpur Border in Delhi around 11pm on Monday and was on its way to Agra on the Yamuna Expressway when the incident took place, police said.

In the FIR, the woman said two staff on the bus, identified as Bablu and Anshu, offered her liquor when she went into one of the AC cabins of the bus. After she threw the glass out of the window, Bablu caught hold of her hand and broke her bangles. When she moved out of the cabin, she found her daughter was missing from the seat, according to the complaint.

“My daughter was seen coming out of another cabin and was in tears. She said that one of the staff, Anshu, outraged her modesty,” the FIR stated quoting the woman. She alleged that the bus was not stopped despite her requests to the driver and fellow passengers.

“Both the accused, Bablu and Anshu, got off the bus. While Bablu got down at Tappal in Aligarh, Anshu alighted at Naujheel area of Mathura. Teams are being sent to these districts and contact has been established with SSP Mathura as we found their location in Mant town. SSP Etawah has also been alerted as the accused belong to the district,” said AK Shukla, SSP (Firozabad).

“A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code besides Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” Shukla added.

The complainant registered the FIR at Shikohabad police station after her relatives reached there, police said.