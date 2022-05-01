UP temple attack accused was in constant touch of IS sympathisers: Police

LUCKNOW: The accused in the Gorakhnath temple attack case was in constant touch with ISIS sympathisers, a senior police officer said on Saturday, citing a detailed investigation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad (ATS).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, had funded over ₹ 8.5 lakh to the terrorist organisation through different banks accounts in the United States and Europe when the outfit decided to reorganise itself in 2020, Uttar Pradesh police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said in Lucknow.

“UP ATS scanned Abbasi’s social media accounts and emails and discovered that he was in continuous touch with ISIS sympathisers and deeply influenced by its radical literature since 2013. He was studying chemical engineering at IIT-Bombay at the time,” the ADG said.

Abbasi was also in direct touch with ISIS preacher and activist Mehndi Masood, who was arrested by the Bengaluru police in 2013, the senior officer said. In 2014, the accused also took a pledge under a local jihadi group, which later merged with ISIS, Kumar added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ATS interrogated the accused during his seven-day remand. He was shifted to Lucknow after a special ATS court there extended his custody by seven more days for further interrogation. The accused was earlier lodged in Gorakhpur jail after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after his police custody remand ended on April 16.

On April 3 evening, Abbasi had tried to forcefully enter the Gorakhnath temple premises. He attacked the security personnel at its gate when they stopped him. In the process, Abbasi injured two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables with a sickle, but his bid to enter the premises was foiled. He was arrested.

The case was transferred to the special ATS court in Lucknow last week after the investigation agency invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused on April 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UAPA section 16 for terrorist act, section 18 (terror conspiracy), section 20 (being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation), and section 40 (offence of raising funds for a terrorist organisation) have been invoked against Abbasi.

The Gorakhnath temple premises in Gorakhpur also houses the residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath as the head priest of the temple. The chief minister was not present on the temple premises at the time of the attack.