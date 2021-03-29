Home / India News / UP: Two drown, another goes missing while taking a bath in Ganga
india news

UP: Two drown, another goes missing while taking a bath in Ganga

The incident took place around 3.30 pm in Bhitaura village
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Representational Image (AP)

Two people drowned and another went missing while bathing in the Ganga river in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm in Bhitaura village, Hussainganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ranveer Bahadur Singh said.

He said Alok Gupta (21), Ritik Umrav (16), Amit Kumar (18) and Raghav (20) -- all residents of Fatehpur -- had gone to take a bath. They started drowning, the SHO said.

The boatmen, after hearing the cries, took out Alok, Ritik and Amit from the water, and took them to hospital. Alok and Ritik were declared dead, while the condition of Amit is serious, police said.

The SHO said Raghav is missing and efforts are on to trace him.

He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP