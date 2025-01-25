UP: Two Gorakhpur women connect on Instagram, marry each other leaving abusive alcoholic husbands

In a bold move against domestic abuse, two women in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur left their abusive alcoholic husbands and married each other. Kavita and Gunja (also known as Bablu), left their homes and chose to marry each other.(X)

Kavita and Gunja (also known as Bablu), left their homes and chose to marry each other. Their wedding took place on Thursday at the Shiva Temple, also known as Choti Kashi, in Deoria, where they vowed to start a new life together, free from violence and pain, news agency PTI reported.

According to Kavita and Gunja, their decision to marry each other stemmed from their shared experiences of humiliation and harassment at the hands of their abusive spouses.

They told the media that after enduring years of abuse, they found comfort in each other's company after connecting on the social media platform Instagram.

"We were tormented by our husbands' drinking and abusive behaviour. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves," Gunja said.

Couple to rent a room in Gorakhpur, start new life

Gunja, who took the role of the groom in their marriage, performed the rituals by applying sindoor (vermillion) to Kavita's forehead, exchanging garlands, and completing the seven pheras.

The couple said that they were planning to rent a room in Gorakhpur and begin their new life as a married couple.

Temple priest Uma Shankar Pandey, who witnessed the ceremony, said the women purchased garlands and sindoor, performed rituals, and quietly left.

