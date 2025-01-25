Prayagraj: Fire breaks out in two parked vehicles near Mahakumbh mela venue; none injures

A fire broke out in two parked vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the main road leading to Mahakumbh Mela on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to rush several fire tenders to extinguish the flames. Several fire tenders rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. No one was hurt in the incident.(ANI)

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

“We received information that a fire broke out in a Maruti Ertiga car at around 6:30 am. Six fire brigades and water tenders were sent immediately and the fire was controlled. No one was harmed in the fire,” UP fire services officer Vishal Yadav told news agency PTI.

About what caused the fire, Yadav said the fire broke out due to extreme heat caused by a large number of vehicles parked for the Mahakumbh mela, the world's largest spiritual gathering which is currently underway in the city.

Fire at Mahakumbh mela venue

The incident come a week after a fire broke out at the Mahakumbh venue, which the police said was caused by an alleged cylinder explosion.

According to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the Mahakumbh Mela, Vivek Chaturvedi the fire occurred on January 19 in the Gita Press camp and said that around 70 to 80 huts and eight to 10 tents had been burnt.

Also Read | HT impact: After fire at Mahakumbh, 270 illegal cylinders seized in 4 days

NDRF Deputy Inspector in General (DIG) MK Sharma noted that four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had worked together and brought the fire under control.

Soon after the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav called for immediate attention to the fire and urged authorities to take necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Mahakumbh Mela: Over 102 million take holy dip in Prayagraj

Meanwhile, over 48.76 lakh devotees visited the Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj till 8 pm on Friday, the state government said in a release.

Over 10 lakh ‘Kalpwasis’ are currently present at the Sangam and the total number of devotees who took a holy dip at the Sangam on Friday stood at 58.76 lakhs.

Also Read | VHP Margdarshak mandal meeting at Mahakumbh: Sadhus ask Hindus to have at least 2-3 kids per family

A sea of devotes was seen taking a holy dip in drone visuals from Triveni Sangam in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Friday.

More than a total of 102 million people have taken a dip in Mahakumbh since its commencement.

The mega spiritual event has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, and on Thursday the number crossed 10 crore milestones.

The state government estimates that this Mahakumbh will host over 45 crore visitors and the early achievement of 10 crore bathers reaffirms these projections.