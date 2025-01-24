VHP Margdarshak mandal meeting at Mahakumbh: Sadhus ask Hindus to have at least 2-3 kids per family

Sadhus on Friday appealed to Hindus to increase the birth rate and have at least two to three children per family or even more as it was important to check the dwindling population graph of the community. Mahamandaleshwars and dharmacharyas on the first day of Margdarshak Mandal meeting. (Anik Kumar Maurya/ HT)

These views came to the fore at the daylong meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Margdarshak Mandal at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

The sadhus expressed serious concern over the changing demographics posing a threat to the existence of Hindus, said Swami Avdheshanand, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhada, who was present at the meeting.

“Hum do hamare do has also faded. Now a minimum of two to three children are required,” he stated.

He said the acquiring of temple trusts by different state governments and using their ₹1.86 lakh crore money for varied needs like giving salary to employees was also discussed by dharmacharyas (religious leaders).

“It is Hindu money and should be used for the Hindu cause and not for any other cause,” he said.

Swami Avdheshanand further said sadhus expressed concern over issues like live-in relationships and same sex marriages becoming a common affair, in a country of sages.

He also said Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya were on VHP’s agenda from the beginning.

“When the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was started, temples of Kashi and Mathura were also on agenda. We thank the Supreme Court and government for the temple in Ayodhya and appeal to them to take immediate action in ensuring the return of our places of worship in Kashi and Mathura, which were presently encroached as everywhere proofs of Hindu deities were being found during excavation. All dharmacharyas from different parts of the country are with the VHP,” he said.

He further said dharmacharyas demanded abolition of the Waqf Board.

Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief imam of All India Imam Organisation having 5.5 lakh imams (clerics) as its members, has openly said the Waqf Board was an illegal organisation engaged in encroachments and should be abolished, according to Swami Avdheshanand.

“The Waqf Board has made claims on the Kumbh Mela land, Badrinath recently. I ask Waqf people to excavate and see Sanatan proofs are everywhere. Such a board is only in India and not anywhere, including Pakistan and Bangladesh. In India, two types of people live, Hindu and ex-Hindu,” he said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Alok Kumar said the total fertility rate (TFR) of Hindus was 2.1 in the country which in southern India was even less at 1.7 and worrying.

He said for freeing temple trusts from government clutches, a campaign has already been launched from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh and management should be handed over to devotees.

The sadhus also discussed environmental concerns.