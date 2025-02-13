UP woman dies by suicide after poisoning daughters in Chachroli village

A 42-year-old woman committed suicide allegedly after giving poison to her two minor daughters in Chachroli village here, police said on Thursday. A 42-year-old mother in Chachroli hamlet here killed herself on Thursday after reportedly poisoning her two young kids.(Hindustan Times/representative)

One of the daughters has survived and is undergoing treatment as her condition remains critical, they said.

According to the police, Vinti gave poison to her daughters, Sapna (13) and Saraswati (11), before taking the extreme step on Wednesday evening, they said.

Also read: MTech student allegedly dies by suicide in Bengal’s Abul Kalam Azad University

Bhopa SHO police station Vijay Kumar said they were rushed to a hospital, where Vinti and Sapna succumbed. Saraswati is undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).