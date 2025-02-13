Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP woman dies by suicide after poisoning daughters in Chachroli village

PTI |
Feb 13, 2025 11:17 AM IST

A 42-year-old woman in Chachroli village allegedly committed suicide after poisoning her two daughters.

A 42-year-old woman committed suicide allegedly after giving poison to her two minor daughters in Chachroli village here, police said on Thursday.

A 42-year-old mother in Chachroli hamlet here killed herself on Thursday after reportedly poisoning her two young kids.(Hindustan Times/representative)
A 42-year-old mother in Chachroli hamlet here killed herself on Thursday after reportedly poisoning her two young kids.(Hindustan Times/representative)

One of the daughters has survived and is undergoing treatment as her condition remains critical, they said.

According to the police, Vinti gave poison to her daughters, Sapna (13) and Saraswati (11), before taking the extreme step on Wednesday evening, they said.

Also read: MTech student allegedly dies by suicide in Bengal’s Abul Kalam Azad University

Bhopa SHO police station Vijay Kumar said they were rushed to a hospital, where Vinti and Sapna succumbed. Saraswati is undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On