Notices to 97 private hospitals in Pune for violation of norms

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued show-cause notices to 97 private nursing homes and hospitals in the city for alleged violations of the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021. All these hospitals were identified during a special drive which started on January 10. The common violations found at these hospitals include facilities operating sans fire NOC, no complaint book for patients and nursing staff appointments not as per the norms of the Nursing Home Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Besides, three hospitals in Undri, NDA Road and Karve Road have been issued notices to stop operations that were found operating sans nursing home licenses, said officials.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “These hospitals have been given one month to complete the compliance. After the hospitals submit the compliance report, a reinspection of these hospitals will be done. In case of failure, stringent action will be taken against them.”

Dr Sanjay Patil, national secretary, Hospital Board of India, said, “The practical problems of the hospital owners should be considered by PMC. However, we don’t have an issue if action is taken against hospitals operating sans registrations.”

Dr Abhijit More, health activist and member of Jan Aarogya Abhiyan, said, “The nursing home registration is mandatory, and the facilities cannot be run without licences. PMC should take stern action on people who are operating nursing homes sans license.”