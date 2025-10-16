UP woman plots stepmother-in-law's murder over family dispute, held

A woman has been arrested along with her two accomplices for allegedly conspiring to kill her stepmother-in-law over a family property dispute here, police said on Thursday. Officials said that all three accused, Komal, Bhavya and Harshit, were arrested in a joint operation by Sardhana police and the SWAT team. (Representative Image)

According to police, the accused, identified as Komal, plotted the murder after developing resentment toward her stepmother-in-law, Seema Devi, who had expressed her wish to adopt a child.

Komal feared that adoption would reduce her share in the family property. Acting on the plan, she allegedly hired her brother Bhavya to carry out the killing for ₹1.5 lakh, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) said Bhavya, wearing a mask, entered the family home in Sardhana area on October 12 and shot Seema Devi in the leg, leaving her seriously injured. The bullet, however, did not prove fatal.

Seema Devi's husband, Mukesh Chand, had lodged a police complaint the same day, following which a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Sardhana police station. Two special teams, along with the SWAT (Dehat) unit, were formed to investigate.

During interrogation, Bhavya revealed that the weapon used, a .32 bore pistol, was provided by his friend Harshit, who has also been arrested. Police recovered the firearm based on Bhavya's disclosure.

