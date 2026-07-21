Mirzapur , A 20-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted nearly 10 days ago died during treatment at a hospital in Varanasi, following which his family staged a road blockade in Mirzapur on Tuesday demanding strict action against the attackers, police said.

UP: Youth dies after assault; family block road demanding action in Mirzapur

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According to police, Shivmohan, a resident of Bangali Chauraha in Vindhyachal area, had sustained serious injuries in the alleged assault on July 12. He succumbed during treatment at a private hospital in Varanasi on Monday.

Police said Shivmohan had been called by Amit Kesharwani, a resident of Sadar Bazar in Vindhyachal, on July 11 and was allegedly paid ₹200 to identify water sources on a nearby hill. Kesharwani had told him that his relatives were visiting and he planned to take them there.

Based on the information provided by Shivmohan, the group visited the Shivala Ghat area on the hill the next day, police said.

While returning from the excursion on July 12, Shivmohan was allegedly assaulted near Deorahwa Baba Ashram and left by the roadside, according to the police.

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{{^usCountry}} Local residents informed police after spotting an injured man lying on the road, initially suspecting it to be a road accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local residents informed police after spotting an injured man lying on the road, initially suspecting it to be a road accident. {{/usCountry}}

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A police team reached the spot and shifted Shivmohan to the Community Health Centre in Vindhyachal, from where he was referred to the district hospital. His family later admitted him to a private hospital in Varanasi, where he died on July 20, police said.

Following his death, the victim's family alleged foul play, placed the body on the road and blocked traffic, demanding a thorough investigation and action against the accused.

Circle Officer and Vindhyachal Station House Officer Ajit Singh reached the spot, persuaded the protesters to end the blockade and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.