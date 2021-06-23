Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uphaar case: Police file fresh charge sheet

In its eight-page charge sheet filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, the police said that Ansal misled the authorities on oath that he has not been convicted in any criminal proceedings.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 02:59 AM IST
Police also said that a supplementary charge sheet will be filed in the case soon, along with sanctions from the authorities concerned to prosecute Ansal.(Representational image)

Sushil Ansal, who was convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire which killed 59 people, allegedly defrauded authorities by concealing information about criminal cases pending against him while getting his passport renewed, the Delhi Police informed a court in a charge sheet filed against him.

In its eight-page charge sheet filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, the police said that Ansal misled the authorities on oath that he has not been convicted in any criminal proceedings.

The police said that regarding the passport issued in 2013 to Ansal, “it is found that an affidavit under Tatkaal scheme required specific deposition by the applicant to the effect that there were no criminal proceedings pending against the applicant in any court or that she/he has not been convicted...”

“In 2013, this affidavit was filed by the accused Sushil Ansal along with his application and he has on oath misled the government authority (RPO) that he has not been convicted in any criminal proceedings,” said the charge sheet, filed in February this year, but which has come to public knowledge only now.

The matter has been adjourned for January 31, 2022.

Police also said that a supplementary charge sheet will be filed in the case soon, along with sanctions from the authorities concerned to prosecute Ansal.

The case was lodged on the direction of the Delhi high court while hearing a petition by Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy.

