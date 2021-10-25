UP's Purvanchal region will become medical hub of North India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared his vision of turning the Purvanchal region into a medical hub while inaugurating nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. He was speaking while addressing an event in Siddharthnagar.

"With the construction of nine new medical colleges, about 2,500 new beds have been created, new employment opportunities have been created for more than 5,000 doctors and paramedics," said the Prime Minister.

These colleges are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. They have been built at a cost of ₹2,329 crore.

"Today is a big day for east Uttar Pradesh and the entire state. The day marks a double dose of healthcare infrastructure. More than 5,000 new doctors and paramedics will now be available. The dream of pursuing medical education will now be a reality for youth of eastern Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi added.

He also accused the previous governments of ruining the Purvanchal region by defaming it because of 'dimagi' (brain) fever. "The same region will now infuse new hopes," the Prime Minister said.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was also present on the occasion, said that the Centre has started as many as 157 medical colleges in the country so far.

While eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under a Centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, the one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources.

The new medical colleges have been named after noted personalities of the region and in some cases prominent politicians.

Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the inauguration.