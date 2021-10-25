'A gift to the state’s people’: PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. These medical colleges are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. They have been built at a cost of ₹2,329 crores.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya were present during the inauguration ceremony at Siddharthnagar.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the colleges, Prime Minister Modi said, “The nine medical colleges will fulfil the dreams of a healthy India. They are a gift to the people of the state.”

Modi said that these nine colleges will create over 5,000 employment opportunities and around 2,500 hospital beds will be added.

“Earlier governments left the people of 'Purvanchal' to suffer from diseases but now it will become a medical hub of Northern India,” PM Modi said.

He also alleged that previous governments were only filling their family lockers earning for themselves. “But our priority is to save the poor's money and provide them with facilities,” Modi added.

Of these colleges, eight have been sanctioned under Centre-sponsored schemes for "establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals". The medical college at Jaunpur, on the other hand, has been made functional by the Uttar Pradesh government through its own resources.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that these medical colleges will benefit both the present and the future generations. “The Centre has opened 157 medical colleges in India,” Mandaviya added.

Modi will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi at 1.15 pm. This is his second visit to Uttar Pradesh, which will go to polls next year.

“Leaving for Siddharthnagar and Varanasi. Today, India’s largest scheme to scale-up health infrastructure will be launched. Various medical colleges along with key development works will be inaugurated,” Modi tweeted before leaving for Uttar Pradesh.