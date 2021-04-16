UP’s response falls short as cases spike

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government scrambled to augment health infrastructure and clamped additional curbs in worst-affected districts on Thursday amid growing complaints of testing delays, hospital bed shortage, and allegations of administrative missteps.

The steps came on a day the state logged more than 20,000 cases for the second consecutive day with officials expressing concern about health facilities getting stretched not just in the hinterlands but also in the state capital Lucknow. The situation may get worse with the return of migrant workers from Maharashtra and other badly hit regions, experts said.

The government on Thursday shut all schools till May 15 and postponed state board exams. The new exam dates will be announced in the first week of May, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Instead of 9pm to 6am, night curfew will now be enforced from 8pm to 7am in 10 districts including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur.

The first phase of the state panchayat polls kicked off on Thursday amid the pandemic.

In Lucknow, the municipal corporation put up tin sheets to block the view of the Bhainsakund site, the main cremation ground in the city. The move came after videos of numerous funerals went viral on social media.

“Only the Covid cremation area has been barricaded from non-Covid cremation area. This has been done on the advice of experts,” said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

But the Opposition alleged that the cremation ground was covered up to conceal numbers. “Blocking the view of Bhainsakund crematorium is a blatant attempt to conceal the real number of bodies being brought for cremation,” said Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the government was trying to hide the tragedy. But the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed the Opposition was indulging in politics over dead bodies.

The administration confirmed that more labourers were hired and wood procured after the cremation site ran short last week. “We are working till late at night. Last week from Wednesday to Sunday, we worked 24x7,” said Munna, a worker at the site.

At least 630 cremations have been done at the crematorium grounds of Bhaisakund, Gulalaghat and Alambagh in Lucknow during the last 10 days, said Ram Nagina Tripathi, in-charge of city crematoriums.

In the last three days, these three crematoriums received at least 80 dead bodies daily,said Tripathi.

At least 200 people have been buried in the city’s biggest Aishbag Muslim graveyard in the last 10 days, said Maulana Khalid Rasheed of Farangi Mahali. Some of who died were suffering from Covid-19, but could not get themselves tested, he said.

The government official, who did not want to be named, said that many bodies came from adjoining areas of Lucknow.

SELF-IMPOSED LOCKDOWN In Lucknow, traders at major markets such as Hazratganj and Aminabad voluntarily closed shops as daily cases surged in the city to 5,183on Thursday.

“Even as the wedding season is on alongside festivals of Navratri and Ramzan, we have decided to close our establishments because saving lives is more important,” said Sandeep Bansal, president of Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal. Shops will be shut till April 21.

Particularly badly hit was the city police force. A senior police official said 147 officials tested positive in the past two days, while one sub-inspector succumbed to the disease. As many as 351 personnel are currently undergoing treatment.

Uttar Pradesh is among the 12 states and Union territories in the country where the second wave of the outbreak has surpassed the peak of the first wave. The state currently has seen 22,439 cases and 104 new deaths.

To deal with the second wave, the government has decided to increase Covid beds and hospitals.

“There are 83 Covid hospitals in 75 districts with level two and three facilities for Covid patients. Another 45 government hospitals and private Medical Colleges have been notified as Covid hospitals in 30 districts,” said additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad .

But they are falling short. In Lucknow, for example, 86% of intensive care Covid beds are occupied, said official data. The city is testing an average of 25,000 samples per day but the daily pendency of sample is around 4,000. A result may take up to 72 hours.

A resident of Indira Nagar, Shobhit, said that he received his RTPCR report on the fourth day after giving the samples.

In smaller cities, the condition is worse.

In Meerut, 19 Covid-19 patients have been cremated at the city’s biggest site, Surajkund, in the past four days. But the health department has mentioned only seven Covid deaths till Wednesday.

Reports of RT-PCR tests are taking up to five days to come, said patients. Many private labs said they had restricted sample collection because their capacity was stretched.

Dr Soumya Pandey of SRL Path Lab said she restricted sample collection to 100 a day and admitted that it may take more than 48 hours. “We can’t handle samples more than this because we also need to do a lot of paper work,” she said.