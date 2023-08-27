News / India News / UPSC aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

UPSC aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Aug 27, 2023

According to Vedpal Singh, Circle Inspector, Hanumangarh, the deceased has been identified as Priyanka.

A girl, preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, officials said.

"A girl died by suicide yesterday. She had been living in a girls' hostel along with other girls since June and was taking online classes for IAS preparation...We have found a note and we are examining it. We have sent the body for post-mortem and have registered a morgue based on a report given by her father... Further investigating the case is underway," Vedpal Singh, Circle Inspector, Hanumangarh.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Notably, suicide cases among students are rising in Rajasthan, the state government has been alerted and come on a war footing to avert these types of incidents.

Recently, amid the rising suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's Kota, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formed a committee that would submit a report on students' suicide. As many as 22 students have died by suicide in the last eight months in Rajasthan's Kota.

Earlier, referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on student suicides, Gehlot said, “According to NCRB, around 13,000 students died by suicide in 2021. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of suicides with 1,834 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh (1,308), Tamil Nadu (1,246), Karnataka (855) and Odisha (834). The problem can be solved with a collective effort.”

The number of such suicides in Rajasthan was 633, which is less than in other states, but the state government is 'serious and sensitive' towards the issue, an official statement said.

