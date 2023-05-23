UPSC Civil Services Result 2022 out, Ishita Kishore tops exams, top 4 are women

UPSC Topper 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. This time, Ishita Kishore has emerged as topper. Garima Lohia came second, Uma Harathi is the third topper, and Smriti Mishra bagged the fourth rank. The first four toppers are women candidates.

Ishita Kishore has bagged the first position.(Shri Ram College of Commerce)

A 933 candidates - 613 men and 320 women- were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Notably, the top four positions were secured by women candidates.

The top 25 successful candidates consisted of 14 women and 11 men, with diverse educational backgrounds ranging from engineering, humanities, science, commerce, and medical science. Additionally, among the recommended candidates, 41 had benchmark disabilities, including orthopedically handicapped, visually challenged, hearing impaired, and multiple disabilities.

Here's everything you need to know about the toppers:

Topper 1

Ishita Kishore, a graduate in economics, earned her degree from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University. Upon completing her studies, she ventured into the professional world, joining Ernst & Young, where she contributed to their risk advisory department. In addition to her academic and professional accomplishments, Ishita has also showcased remarkable athleticism and has actively participated in various sports activities.

Topper 2

Garima Lohia, a Commerce graduate from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi, secured the second position with Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subject.

Topper 3

Uma Harathi N, a B.Tech. graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad, ranked third with Anthropology as her optional subject.

Topper 4

Smriti Mishra, a B.Sc. graduate from Miranda House College, University of Delhi, achieved the fourth position with Zoology as her optional subject.

The examination is conducted annually in three stages – prelims, main and interview (personality test) – to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other posts.

