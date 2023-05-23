Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for UPSC Civil Services mains exam and personality test can check the results on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various government services. Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N has secured Rank 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was conducted in September 2022 and the interview for personality test was held in January to May 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.