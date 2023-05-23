Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live: Civil Services Results out, here's all you need to know
Live

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live: Civil Services Results out, here's all you need to know

exam results
Updated on May 23, 2023 05:45 PM IST

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates: Civil Services results out at upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates
UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, May 23 declared UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Final Result. Candidates can check their results of Civil Services exam 2022 on UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in. 

The Commission has also released the merit list along with the results.

Ishita Kishore has topped the Civil Services exam 2022. The second position has been secured by Garima Lohia while Umar Harathi has bagged the third position.

Direct link to check UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result

The mains result was announced on December 6, 2022. The personality test began in January and concluded in May 2023. 

A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to- Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group A and Group B. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, toppers below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 23, 2023 05:45 PM IST

    UPSC results 2023: Know how to check

    Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

  • May 23, 2023 05:39 PM IST

    UPSC CSE final result: Toppers list

    Ishita Kishore

    Garima Lohia

    Uma Harathi N

    Smriti Mishra

     

  • May 23, 2023 05:36 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Final result 2023: 933 candidates recommended by commission 

    The Commission recommended 933 applicants (613 men and 320 women) for appointment to various services.

  • May 23, 2023 05:32 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Declared: Odisha CM shares congratulatory message 

  • May 23, 2023 05:28 PM IST

    UPSC CSE 2022 final result toppers: 101 candidates results provisional 

    The candidature of 101 recommended candidates are provisional, the commission said. The roll number wise list has been published in the result document.

  • May 23, 2023 05:19 PM IST

    UPSC CSE results: Written exam and personality test 

    The written examination was conducted in September 2022 and the interview for personality test was held in January to May 2023.

  • May 23, 2023 05:12 PM IST

    UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: How to check 

    Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 23, 2023 05:03 PM IST

    UPSC result: Top 20 rank holders 

    Ishita Kishore

    Garima Lohia

    Uma Harathi N

    Smriti Mishra

    Mayur Hazarika

    Gahana Navya James

    Waseem Ahmad Bhat

    Aniruddh Yadav

    Kanika Goyal

    Rahul Srivastava

    Parsanjeet Kour

    Abhinav Siwach

    Vidushi Singh

    Kritika Goyal

    Swati Sharma

    Shishir Kumar Singh

    Avinash Kumar

    Siddharth Shukla

    Laghima Tiwari

    Anoushka Sharma

  • May 23, 2023 04:57 PM IST

    UPSC result 2022 final result: Category wise recommended list 

    A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to these services after three stages of the selection process. Of the total recommended candidates, 345 belong to the general category, 99 are from EWS, 263 are OBC, 154 are SC and 72 are ST candidates, the commission has informed.

  • May 23, 2023 04:52 PM IST

    UPSC final result: All 4 toppers women 

    Women candidates have emerged as toppers in the Civil Services Examination 2022, final results of which have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, May 23. Ishita Kishore has bagged AIR 1 in UPSC CSE result 2023 while Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N stood second and third, respectively.

  • May 23, 2023 04:47 PM IST

    UPSC 2022 result: Union Minister congratulates winners 

  • May 23, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    UPSC 2022 result final: Ishita Kishore tops 

    UPSC 2022 result final has been declared. Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC CSE results. Second rank holder is Garima Lohia while Umar Harathi has bagged the third position.

  • May 23, 2023 04:42 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: 933 candidates recommended 

    A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to- Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group A and Group B.

  • May 23, 2023 04:38 PM IST

    UPSC result 2022: Direct link to check 

    Direct link to check UPSC CSC result 2022

  • May 23, 2023 04:37 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: Where to check 

    UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 has been declared. The Civil Services results can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. 

  • May 23, 2023 04:32 PM IST

    UPSC result: CSE results declared 

    UPSC CSE results has been declared. The results for Civil Services can be checked at upsc.gov.in. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc result

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live: Civil Services Results out, details here

exam results
Updated on May 23, 2023 05:45 PM IST

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates: Civil Services results out at upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result Declared, list of top 20 rank holders

exam results
Updated on May 23, 2023 02:59 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result has been declared. Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC IAS exam.

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result: Ishita Kishore tops, toppers list here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 out, Ishita Kishore tops, women bag top 3 ranks

exam results
Updated on May 23, 2023 03:03 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 23 declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. Check list of toppers:

UPSC civil services results 2023 declared.(upsc.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 declared at mahacet.org, direct link here

exam results
Published on May 21, 2023 02:00 PM IST

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 declared at mahacet.org, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk

DNB PGCET 2023 Result releasing tomorrow at nbe.ed.in, here’s how to check

exam results
Published on May 21, 2023 11:27 AM IST

DNB PGCET 2023 Result will be releasing tomorrow, May 22, 2023. Candidates can check the results through the steps given below.

DNB PGCET 2023 Result releasing tomorrow at nbe.ed.in, here’s how to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Army Agniveer result 2023 out at joinindianarmy.nic.in, get link

exam results
Published on May 20, 2023 07:01 PM IST

Indian Army Agniveer 2023 result declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Agniveer result 2023 out at joinindianarmy.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

AP POLYCET result 2023 out on polycetap.nic.in, steps to check rank cards

exam results
Published on May 20, 2023 12:07 PM IST

AP POLYCET Result 2023: Students can check their marks on polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET result 2023 out on polycetap.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

NID DAT BDes final result 2023 declared at admissions.nid.edu, direct link

exam results
Published on May 19, 2023 05:48 PM IST

NID B.Des. Final Result 2023-24 released at admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT BDes final result 2023 declared at admissions.nid.edu
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan RSMSSB CET result for 12th level out on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

exam results
Published on May 17, 2023 10:22 AM IST

RSMSSB CET Result 2023: Candidates who appeared in the exam can go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and check their results.

Rajasthan RSMSSB CET result for 12th level out on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

ICSI CSEET result 2023 declared on icsi.edu, direct link & how to check

exam results
Published on May 16, 2023 04:06 PM IST

ICSI CSEET result 2023 for May exam announced. Use the link given here to check marks.

ICSI CSEET result 2023 declared on icsi.edu
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: CSEET May result out at icsi.edu, link here

exam results
Updated on May 16, 2023 05:38 PM IST

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: CS Executive Entrance Test May results announced today, May 16 at 4 pm. Follow for updates.

ICSI CSEET result 2023 live updates (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

ICSI CSEET result 2023 for May exam released on icsi.edu

exam results
Updated on May 16, 2023 04:10 PM IST

ICSI CSEET result 2023 for the exam held in May declared today, May 16, at 4 pm, on icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET result 2023 today on icsi.edu
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering Stream answer key released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

exam results
Published on May 15, 2023 07:19 PM IST

TSCHE has released the answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023).

TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering Stream answer key out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

DBSE 10th, 12th results declared, here's direct link to check grades

exam results
Published on May 15, 2023 06:34 PM IST

Students who have got less them qualifying marks will be given another chance through a supplementary assessment.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena addresses a press conference regarding the first-ever results of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) examination for classes 10 and 12, in New Delhi on Monday, May 15, 2023. (PTI)
PTI |

SSC CGL 2022 final result out, 36,001 candidates qualify

exam results
Published on May 14, 2023 09:47 AM IST

A total of 36,001 candidates have been provisionally selected for various departments on merit-cum-preference submitted by them online.

SSC CGL 2022 final result out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out