UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live: Civil Services Results out, here's all you need to know

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, May 23 declared UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Final Result. Candidates can check their results of Civil Services exam 2022 on UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Commission has also released the merit list along with the results.

Ishita Kishore has topped the Civil Services exam 2022. The second position has been secured by Garima Lohia while Umar Harathi has bagged the third position.

Direct link to check UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result

The mains result was announced on December 6, 2022. The personality test began in January and concluded in May 2023.

A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to- Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group A and Group B. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, toppers below.