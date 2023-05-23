UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live: Civil Services Results out, here's all you need to know
UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates: Civil Services results out at upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, May 23 declared UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Final Result. Candidates can check their results of Civil Services exam 2022 on UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.
The Commission has also released the merit list along with the results.
Ishita Kishore has topped the Civil Services exam 2022. The second position has been secured by Garima Lohia while Umar Harathi has bagged the third position.
Direct link to check UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result
The mains result was announced on December 6, 2022. The personality test began in January and concluded in May 2023.
A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to- Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group A and Group B. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, toppers below.
May 23, 2023 05:45 PM IST
UPSC results 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
May 23, 2023 05:39 PM IST
UPSC CSE final result: Toppers list
Ishita Kishore
Garima Lohia
Uma Harathi N
Smriti Mishra
May 23, 2023 05:36 PM IST
UPSC CSE Final result 2023: 933 candidates recommended by commission
The Commission recommended 933 applicants (613 men and 320 women) for appointment to various services.
May 23, 2023 05:32 PM IST
UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Declared: Odisha CM shares congratulatory message
May 23, 2023 05:28 PM IST
UPSC CSE 2022 final result toppers: 101 candidates results provisional
The candidature of 101 recommended candidates are provisional, the commission said. The roll number wise list has been published in the result document.
May 23, 2023 05:19 PM IST
UPSC CSE results: Written exam and personality test
The written examination was conducted in September 2022 and the interview for personality test was held in January to May 2023.
May 23, 2023 05:12 PM IST
May 23, 2023 05:03 PM IST
May 23, 2023 04:57 PM IST
UPSC result 2022 final result: Category wise recommended list
A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to these services after three stages of the selection process. Of the total recommended candidates, 345 belong to the general category, 99 are from EWS, 263 are OBC, 154 are SC and 72 are ST candidates, the commission has informed.
May 23, 2023 04:52 PM IST
UPSC final result: All 4 toppers women
Women candidates have emerged as toppers in the Civil Services Examination 2022, final results of which have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, May 23. Ishita Kishore has bagged AIR 1 in UPSC CSE result 2023 while Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N stood second and third, respectively.
May 23, 2023 04:47 PM IST
UPSC 2022 result: Union Minister congratulates winners
May 23, 2023 04:45 PM IST
UPSC 2022 result final: Ishita Kishore tops
UPSC 2022 result final has been declared. Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC CSE results. Second rank holder is Garima Lohia while Umar Harathi has bagged the third position.
May 23, 2023 04:42 PM IST
UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: 933 candidates recommended
A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to- Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group A and Group B.
May 23, 2023 04:38 PM IST
UPSC result 2022: Direct link to check
May 23, 2023 04:37 PM IST
UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: Where to check
UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 has been declared. The Civil Services results can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
May 23, 2023 04:32 PM IST
UPSC result: CSE results declared
UPSC CSE results has been declared. The results for Civil Services can be checked at upsc.gov.in.