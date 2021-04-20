Home / India News / UPSC defers interview for civil services
The dates for interviews and recruitment test, when candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time.
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 03:36 AM IST
UPSC(File photo)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred interviews for civil services examination 2020 due to a surge in coronavirus cases, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The dates for interviews and recruitment test, when candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time, it said.

“Revised schedules of the same will be notified on the website of the UPSC,” the statement issued by the Commission said.

The UPSC considered rapidly changing circumstances and lockdown restrictions among other factors. “The Commission has decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews for the present,” it said.

