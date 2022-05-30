Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Result 2021: List of top 50 rankers in this year's civil services exam

This year, four among the top 5 rankers of UPSC 2021 result were women. The scores of the all the candidates will be updated on the website in 15 days.
UPSC result 2021 declared, here are the top 50 qualifiers. (HT File)
Published on May 30, 2022 04:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

UPSC Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission Monday declared the UPSC Civil Services result 2021, announcing five all-India toppers, four of whom were women candidates. Those who appeared for the civil services exam can check their result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Shruti Sharma, who secured the first All India Rank (AIR 1) in this year's UPSC exam, hails from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, as well as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Following her were Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla and Aishwarya Verma, who made history by bagging four slots in the Top 5 of UPSC Toppers 2021 list.

The scores of the candidates who appeared for the UPSC written examination and interview will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result, officials said. For more details regarding the exam, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official site of UPSC.

Here are the top 50 rankers of UPSC Toppers 2021 list:

S.NO.ROLL NO.NAME
10803237SHRUTI SHARMA
20611497ANKITA AGARWAL
33524519GAMINI SINGLA
45401266AISHWARYA VERMA
50804881UTKARSH DWIVEDI
60834409YAKSH CHAUDHARY
70886777SAMYAK S JAIN
80801479ISHITA RATHI
91118762PREETAM KUMAR
106301529HARKEERAT SINGH RANDHAWA
110839316SHUBHANKAR PRATYUSH PATHAK
120859275YASHARTH SHEKHAR
130511100PRIYAMVADA ASHOK MHADDALKAR
140840534ABHINAV J JAIN
157600782C YASWANTHKUMAR REDDY
160849748ANSHU PRIYA
176400929MEHAK JAIN
186624586RAVI KUMAR SIHAG
198500663DIKSHA JOSHI
200854091ARPIT CHAUHAN
211903769DILIP K KAINIKKARA
220808356SUNIL KUMAR DHANWANTA
230304401ASHISH
245110593PUSAPATI SAHITYA
250863045SHRUTI RAJLAKSHMI
264121721UTSAV ANAND
277914222SAKSHAM GOEL
281009473MANTRI MOURYA BHARADWAJ
297102140BHAVISHYA
300502145NAMAN GOYAL
310323860AVINASH V
326605885NAVANDAR ANAY NITIN
333516855JASPINDER SINGH
346305384SHASHVAT SANGWAN
350413129KARTIKEYA JAISWAL
360832383JASMINE
371016184V SANJANA SIMHA
380859480RAVI KUMAR
396313181VISHAL DHAKAD
400854740KUSHAL JAIN
410807878SONALI DEV
425610120SWATHI SREE T
430623772SHUBHAM SHUKLA
447808206ANJALI SHROTRIYA
454914110SHRADHA SHUKLA
465604724RAMYA C S
473531209NAMAN KUMAR SINGLA
480886823AYUSHI
491105645DIVYANSH SINGH
508101939ABHIJIT RAY

Check full list here

