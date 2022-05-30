UPSC Civil Services Toppers List: Girls secure top 3 ranks, check Top 10 list

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services result 2021 list. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check their result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. This year top 3 ranks are secured by girl candidates.

Shruti Sharma has topped the UPSC IAS examination followed by Ankita Agarwal who secured the second position and Gamini Singla in the third rank. Fourth rank is secured by Aishwarya Verma. The fifth position has been secured by male candidate Utkarsh Dwivedi, sixth position secured by Yaksh Chaudhary, seventh position by Samyak S Jain, eighth position by Ishita Rathi, ninth by Preetam Kumar and tenth position by Harkeerat Singh Randhawa. UPSC Result Live Updates

UPSC Civil Services Toppers List: 11 to 25 rank holders name

11. SHUBHANKAR PRATYUSH PATHAK

12. YASHARTH SHEKHAR

13. PRIYAMVADA ASHOK MHADDALKAR

14. ABHINAV J JAIN

15. C YASWANTHKUMAR REDDY

16. ANSHU PRIYA

17. MEHAK JAIN

18. RAVI KUMAR SIHAG

19. DIKSHA JOSHI

20. ARPIT CHAUHAN

21. DILIP K KAINIKKARA

22. SUNIL KUMAR DHANWANTA

23. ASHISH

24. PUSAPATI SAHITYA

25. SHRUTI RAJLAKSHMI

This year, a total number of 685 candidates have been recommended by UPSC for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group A and B. These include 244 general, 73 EWS, 203 OBC, 105 SC and 60 ST category candidates.

As per the notice, the appointment to the various services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. The candidature of 80 recommended candidates have been kept provisional and result of 1 candidate has been kept withheld.

The marks of the candidates who have appeared for the written examination and interview will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPSC.