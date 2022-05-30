UPSC results 2021: PM Modi has a message for those failed to clear exam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a message for all those who failed to clear the civil services examinations for 2021, results of which were announced earlier in the day.

Modi said that while he could fully fathom the disappointment of those unable to clear the exam, he was also aware that the outstanding youngsters will make a mark in any other field they pursue and make the country proud.

“I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also congratulated those who cleared the exam and were set to embark on their administrative career.

“Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

A total of 685 candidates qualified for the prestigious examination, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Monday.

This time, the first three ranks have been secured by women – Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla.

Among the total qualified candidates – 244 are from the general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 203 from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 105 from Scheduled Caste (SC) and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The civil services examination, which is held annually, is conducted in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – for selection of candidates to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The preliminary examination was held in October 2021 and the main examination in January this year.

The results of the main examination were announced on March 17 and the qualified candidates were called for the interview round (personality test) which was held from April 5 to May 26, 2022.

The final result of the civil services examination is based on the candidates’ performance in the main examination and the interview round.