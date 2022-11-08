UP teen killed by stalker: Police

A teenage girl was allegedly killed by her stalker in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district last week, police said on Monday.

The accused, Sonu, was later arrested on the basis of a complaint by the minor’s father, they added.

The incident took place in Hazipur village, under Bhopa police station limits, on Saturday.

The teenager had reportedly rejected the accused’s proposal for marriage, prompting him to commit the crime, Bhopa station house officer Sushil Kumar said.

“The accused, who is a labourer, killed the girl in a fit of rage after she refused to accept his proposal for marriage,” he said.