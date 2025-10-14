Uranium supplies, mega refinery, defence in focus at India-Mongolia meeting

New Delhi: The sourcing of uranium, a $1.7-billion oil refinery and steps to bolster defence cooperation figured in talks on Tuesday between Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave an assurance that India will be a “strong and reliable partner” for Mongolia’s development. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Mongolia's President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Press Information Bureau)

Khurelsukh arrived in New Delhi on Monday for the first visit by a Mongolian president in six years, with the focus on strengthening bilateral ties in a range of areas. Ten agreements to bolster cooperation in key sectors such as digital solutions, exploration of mineral resources and quick impact projects were finalised during the meeting between the leaders.

India and Mongolia upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership during a visit a decade ago by Modi, who said bilateral defence and security cooperation has steadily grown. “We stand as close partners…supporting a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Together, we work to amplify the voice of the Global South,” he told a joint media interaction, speaking in Hindi.

“Even though we do not share a border, India has always considered Mongolia a close neighbour,” Modi said. “India has been a strong and reliable partner in Mongolia’s development.”

Khurelsukh emphasised the importance of exploring new transport and logistics gateways to enhance trade and economic cooperation.

The Indian side expressed interest in sourcing uranium and other minerals, including copper, gold and zinc, from Mongolia, officials said. Mongolia has up to 90,000 tonnes of uranium reserves and finalised an agreement with France in January for extracting 2,500 tonnes a year.

“We have offered our interest in partnering with Mongolia for uranium. We will be taking up the dialogue in the coming months,” P Kumaran, secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry, told a media briefing.

Both Modi and Khurelsukh highlighted the importance of Mongol Refinery, the country’s first refinery being built with a $1.7-billion Indian line of credit that is expected to begin operations in 2028. It will have the capacity to process 1.5 million tonnes of crude oil a year, or 30,000 barrels a day.

Noting that the refinery will strengthen Mongolia’s energy security, Modi said: “It is India’s largest development partnership project globally, with over 2,500 Indian professionals working alongside their Mongolian counterparts to make it a reality.”

Khurelsukh described the project as a “flagship symbol of cooperation” that is of strategic importance for ensuring Mongolia’s economic security.

Kumaran said India is keen to complete the refinery by 2028 because of the importance attached by Mongolia to making use of its own crude oil resources, instead of exporting them, and becoming “as energy independent as possible”. He said: “It is coming up very well, almost all the civil work is over. The refinery equipment is being manufactured in India and will be shipped to Mongolia.”

The two sides also unveiled a range of steps to bolster defence and security cooperation, including the posting of a resident Indian defence attaché in Ulaanbaatar and expansion of training programmes and military exercises. Khurelsukh also met defence minister Rajnath Singh to discuss ways to enhance security cooperation.

“We have launched several new initiatives, from training programmes to the appointment of a defense attaché at the embassy. India will also launch a new capacity building programme for Mongolia’s border security forces,” Modi said.

India currently sends military trainers to Mongolia to train the country’s officers, and the two sides participate in joint exercises such as Nomadic Elephant and Khaan Quest. The Mongolian side is also interested in working with India on the use of drones, Kumaran said.

“They see a lot of benefit in training with us. They would like us to continue with existing programmes and also offer more support in terms of training,” Kuamran said, noting that India has set up a cyber-security training centre for Mongolia’s armed forces. “We also provide some kinds of equipment as part of our grant assistance to Mongolia and we propose to continue that,” he said.

The two sides finalised 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering immigration cooperation, digital solutions, humanitarian aid, geology and mineral resources, quick impact projects, cultural exchanges, promotion of cooperatives, and renovation of the Bogd Khan winter palace. One agreement will facilitate cooperation between India’s Ladakh region and Mongolia’s Arkhangai province.

The Indian side also announced it will send relics of two disciples of Lord Buddha to Mongolia in 2026 in keeping with the Buddhist heritage of the two countries, and provide free e-visas for Mongolian nationals. Khurelsukh announced that a Mongolian carrier plans to launch charter flights to New Delhi and Amritsar this year to boost tourism.