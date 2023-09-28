US Ambassador Eric Garcetti hands over passport to one millionth visa holder in Delhi. Watch

The United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday handed over the passport to the one millionth visa holder and her spouse in Delhi. While handing over the passport, Garcetti said, “… this year we are so proud… we have processed over 1 million visa applications.”

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti hands over passport to the one millionth visa holder in Delhi.(ANI)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Garcetti said, "PM Modi & President Biden had said let's do a better job of moving faster on visas. So, MEA here approved more bodies in places like Hyderabad, more people who can work on visas, we changed our systems, worked harder and smarter and we have processed a million visa applications this year today officially. We just have to continue to prepare for the future."

The US Embassy in India also posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Mission to one million accomplished." "#Missionto1M accomplished! We are excited to announce that the U.S. Mission to India has reached and surpassed our goal to process one million visa applications in 2023! We will not stop here and continue our progress in coming months, to give as many Indian applicants the opportunity to travel to the United States," the post read.

The embassy in a statement said, “Indians now represent over 10 per cent of all visa applicants worldwide, including 20 per cent of all student visa applicants and 65 per cent of all H&L-category (employment) visa applicants. The United States welcomes this growth.”

Earlier in a post on X, the US embassy announced that it issued a record number of over 90,000 visas to Indian students this summer. “The US Mission in India is pleased to announce that we issued a record number – over 90,000 – of student visas this Summer/ in June, July, and August. This summer almost one in four student visas worldwide was issued right here in India! Congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have chosen the United States to make their higher education goals a reality! That’s a wrap! With teamwork and innovation, we ensured that all qualified applicants reached their programs on time," the embassy wrote.

