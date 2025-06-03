US Commerce Secretary Lutnick flags Russian arms, India’s BRICS membership as irritants

India’s decision to purchase Russian arms and to pursue a closer BRICS partnership have rubbed America the wrong way, argued the country’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)

“There were certain things that the Indian government did that generally rubbed the United States the wrong way. For instance, you generally buy your military gear from Russia. That’s a way to kind of get under the skin of America if you’re going to buy your armaments from Russia. I think India is starting to move towards buying military equipment from the United States, which then goes a long way. And these kind of things - just creating that relationship being a part of BRICS - which is, oh, let’s move to not support the dollar and dollar hegemony. That’s not really the way to make friends and influence people in America,” said Lutnick in Washington DC speaking at an event hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Lutnick added that President Trump had chosen to bring up these concerns in the past.

“The President calls that out directly and specifically, and the Indian government is addressing it specifically. And that’s how you move on to a really positive place. Put it on the table, address it straight on, resolve it straight on and get to a really good place. And I think that’s where we are,” he said.

Lutnick previously urged India to purchase more defence equipment from the United States instead of traditional suppliers like France.

However, he also pointed to strong progress on trade talks between New Delhi and Washington. Lutnick outlined some of the contours of a potential trade deal with America seeking “reasonable” access to the Indian market and a reduction of the trade deficit. In return, India will seek special access in certain key markets.

“India has put the right person on the other side of the table. We have managed,I think, to be in a very, very good place. You should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not too distant future because we’ve found a place that really works for both countries,” Lutnick told his audience.

Lutnick - who previously helmed finance firm Cantor Fitzgerald - also declared that America would seek to bring advanced manufacturing back to the United States. This comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to expand production in America instead of pursuing expansion in India.

“There are an enormous number of product categories that we are going to be delighted for India to produce,” Lutnick added. He went on to say that the US-India trade deal will allow New Delhi a better tariff relationship with Washington, which will benefit Indian products in key sectors.