US envoy Eric Garcetti mesmerized by sunrise at Kanyakumari's coast: ‘Symphony of colours’

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Monday shared mesmerizing photographs from his visit to the coastal town of Kanyakumari situated on the country's southern tip. Garcetti, known for his active engagement on social media, said that he witnessed the breathtaking sunrise over Kanyakumari's horizon, posting breathtaking images of the sunrise.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti at Kanyakumari coast.

“I witnessed the breathtaking sunrise at Kanyakumari, where the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea meet in a mesmerizing symphony of colors,” the diplomat said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This place truly captures the incredible diversity and beauty of India! From the pristine valleys of Kashmir to the serene shores of Kanyakumari, and the bustling streets of Mumbai to the cultural heart of Kolkata, India's beauty is a tapestry of landscapes, traditions, and flavors,” he added.

The tweet quickly garnered attention from netizens, who praised Ambassador Garcetti's enthusiasm for exploring and celebrating India's rich culture and geography.

“You really had an incredible tour of India in the shortest possible time from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Bombay to Calcutta. Might as well be a record for an US Ambassador to India! Way to go Ambassador,” replied a user.

Some users even came up with suggestions to explore the southern part of the country.

“Try cashew Macrons from Thirunelveli & Banana chips from kerala, God's own country, with lemon tea,chilled 👌 wow factor,” a user wrote.

“You should try some of the mountains in the South Mr. Ambassador,” said another user.

With the US Mission to India surpassing its goal to process one million non-immigrant visa applications this year, Garcetti last week personally handed over the one-millionth visa to a couple. Greeting the couple as "Mr and Mrs One million", the envoy enquired about their travel plans to the US and made suggestions about what not to miss in the country as a tourist.

"I couldn't be happier today, happy for India, Indians and the United States. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and President (Joe) Biden had said lets do a better job in moving faster on the visas and so the Ministry of External Affairs here approved more bodies in places like Hyderabad...more people who can work on these visas, we changed our systems, we worked harder and smarter and we hit a million visa applications processed this year," the ambassador said.

"Our partnership with India is one of the United States' most important bilateral relationships, and in fact one of the most important relationships in the world. The ties between our people are stronger than ever, and we will continue our record-setting volume of visa work in the coming months to give as many Indian applicants as possible the opportunity to travel to the United States and experience the US-India friendship firsthand," he added.

