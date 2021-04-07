US envoy Kerry meets Modi as India eyes net zero target

US climate envoy John Kerry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi Wednesday as India debates setting a goal to zero out its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Kerry said the US would support India’s climate plans and facilitate access to green technologies and finance, while Modi acknowledged that such cooperation would result in faster deployment of clean technologies. India is the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Kerry’s visit comes ahead of a meeting of leaders from 40 nations from April 22-23, organized by US. President Joe Biden, that aims to galvanize efforts to commit to more ambitious climate change mitigation targets.