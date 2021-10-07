US expects defined climate ambition from India at COP26: Kerry

US special presidential envoy for climate John F Kerry on Thursday said he expects “defined climate ambitions” from India at the Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP 26) scheduled for later this month.

“I look forward to joining our Indian friends at COP 26 at Glasgow where India can join all of us in demonstrating on a global stage the seriousness of its defined climate ambitions,” he said while addressing the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit.

“We have to do more to address the climate crisis. To keep 1.5 degree C within reach, we need to take dramatic actions now on global emission reductions and to achieve net zero emissions by mid century or before,” he said, adding that “India is a critical partner in this effort”.

“India has already made a bold statement by setting out a target of 450 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030. We are committed to helping India to be able to achieve that goal every and in any way that we can,” he said.

Kerry also said that India and the US will work together on increasing technical exchanges to expand trade and foreign direct investment.

“The partnership underscores our joint commitment to taking decisive climate action during this critical decade. That’s what scientists tell us we must do,” he said.

Last month, Kerry and Environment Minister Yadav launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue that aims to attract investment and technology in clean energy projects.

The dialogue is one of the tracks to finance projects for climate change mitigation under the India-US climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030.

The International Energy Agency forecasts nearly half of the emissions reductions needed will have to come from emerging technologies not yet ready for commercial markets. “India and US clean hydrogen partnership will advance this. That’s why we are excited to have launched the US India hydrogen task force,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, who was also a part of the summit, said the need of the hour is global public partnership to harness technology, innovation and finance to help developing countries scale up their efforts to protect nature.

“Our climate actions and obligations are guided by the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities and equity (CBDR-RC),” he said.

“In addressing the contemporary challenges, it is important to focus on solutions that can help us reach our goals with justice. The need of the hour is a global public partnership to harness technology, innovation and finance to help developing countries in scaling up their efforts to protect nature,” he added.

A senior environment ministry official, on the condition of anonymity, said: “India may announce an enhanced nationally determined contribution (NDC) but the decision is taken at the highest level. We do not have enough information immediately. They are still being discussed.”