US leaders join global community in wishing Dalai Lama on 86th birthday

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrated his 86th birthday on Tuesday, and wishes poured in from leaders across the world. A day after the occasion, the Dalai Lama thanked all those who extended their wishes.

Among the people who sent Dalai Lama their greetings on the occasion was US House speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a video message on Twitter, Pelosi said, "It is an honor to join the Tibetan people and so many friends of Tibet to send warm birthday wishes to His Holiness The Dalai Lama." She also recommitted to the cause of Tibet freedom on behalf of the United States. "It is an opportunity for all people to recommit to ensuring the Tibetan people can practice their religion, speak their language and celebrate their culture freely without interference or intimidation from Beijing. May his birthday bring happiness, health and security to all," Pelosi said.

Blinken wrote the Dalai Lama "inspires us all to live each day with humility, compassion, and understanding. Here’s to many more years," in his wishes on Twitter.

Ned Price, the official spokesperson of the US State Department, also joined Tibetans to wish the Dalai Lama and wrote, "His messages of peace, equality, and compassion serve as an inspiration to us all."

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his greetings as he spoke on the call with the Dalai Lama. He wished him a long and healthy life. Various Union ministers and chief ministers including Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) and Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi) also sent their greetings.

The festivities for the 14th Dalai Lama's birthday had to be curtailed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, Tibetans from around the world come to Tsuglagkhang, also known as the Dalai Lama monastery, in McLeodganj, Dharamshala, to mark the occasion.

