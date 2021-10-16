US opening its borders for fully vaccinated Indians: 5 things to know

Fully vaccinated foreigners can travel to United States from November 8, the White House announced on Friday, a move which will also benefit Indians who have received both the shots of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine. The curbs on non-essential travelers at land borders have been in place since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will be a beginning to the end of unprecedented restrictions imposed early last year, a White House official said, adding that the policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.

The US officials had previously outlined the policy in September, saying that vaccinated air passengers will need to be tested within three days before travel and airlines will be required to put in place a contact tracing system.

Here are the five things to know:

1. Beginning November 8, the United States will admit fully vaccinated foreign air travelers from 26 countries in Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

2. The US health authorities have said that all Covid-19 vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization would be accepted for entry by air.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Unvaccinated foreigners will be barred from entry, while unvaccinated Americans will need a negative Covid-19 test.

4. Indians travelling to the United States will need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination before boarding a flight and will need to show proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test. The foreign visitors crossing a land border will not need to show proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test.

5. The move to a vaccine-based entry system brings the United States into line with the European Union, which started using Covid-pass apps at the onset of summer.